An 11-year-old girl who was allegedly raped by her brother gave birth at home, and now he and their parents are facing criminal charges.

The girl gave birth to a boy in a bathtub in St. Charles, Missouri, according to a probable cause statement. The baby, who was born premature, remains hospitalized, and the girl is in the care of relatives, St. Charles police Lt. Tom Wilkison told NBC News.

Her biological brother, who is 17, was charged last week with incest, statutory rape and statutory sodomy of a person younger than 12, while her parents were charged with child endangerment. Police said the girl’s parents did not provide medical care to their daughter after she gave birth.

NBC News has named the girl’s parents or brother because it would identify the victim.

Police started investigating on Feb. 11 after the girl’s parents brought a baby boy to a hospital. The baby still had the umbilical cord and placenta attached and a body temperature of 90 degrees, according to a probable cause statement.

The girl’s father initially claimed the baby was his and had been dropped off on their porch by an ex-girlfriend. He later told investigators his daughter had given birth to the boy and that his son was the father, a probable cause statement states. The girl’s parents claimed they were not aware she was pregnant or that she was allegedly being sexually assaulted by her brother, according to the statement.

During questioning, the brother told police he had sex with his sister about 100 times but did not know she was pregnant, according to a probable cause statement.