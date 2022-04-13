By Chinelo Obogo

Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMA), Lagos Command, intercepted an American citizen with firearms at the airport on Wednesday morning.

The male passenger (names withheld), who owns Nigerian and American international passports,

arrived the country aboard a United Airlines flight from Houston at 10:10 am and was said to have checked in the firearms.

An immigration source said that the passenger produced documents gotten from the U.S, which indicated that he was permitted to carry firearms, but the security agencies couldn’t verify the authenticity of the papers.

“Officials of the Nigeria Immigration Service intercepted the passenger with the firearms during screening. So far, the passenger is undergoing scrutiny from the officials of the service and will be handed over to the relevant authorities after interrogation.

“Besides, we learnt that the passenger has dual citizenship and supposedly has the approval of the US Government to carry firearms, but such should have been declared at the port of entry, which he didn’t do. However, we are yet to verify the documents he’s carrying,” the immigration source said.