From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Dr. Rebecca Adamson, a United States of America (USA) citizen, had not visited Nigeria all her life neither did she know where Aba in Abia State was situated. But when the Old Boys Association of Sacred Heart College (SAHARCO), Aba, in the USA, under the aegis of SAHARCO Old Boys Association, USA (SOBAUSA), mooted the idea of constructing an e-library for their alma mater, Adamson came into the picture wholeheartedly and spearheaded its financing.

How did it happen? The Sacred Heart College (SAHARCO), which was founded in 1957 by the Catholic Church, had no standard library. So, when the idea of building a modern library for the school came up, an old boy resident in the US was said to have informed Adamson of the plans.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Moved by the common zeal to provide a conducive reading environment for African students in SAHARCO, Adamson did not only key into the idea, but was said to have made huge financial contribution towards the construction of the library. In fact, she was reported to have made the highest individual contribution towards the project located in a place she had never known all her life.

The library project, said to be the first of its kind in the South East, with modern facilities, was started in 2019 and completed this year.

Built on an expanse of land within the college premises, the edifice housing everything an e-library should have was handed over to the school authorities recently.

Speaking during the handover, SOBAUSA president, Chief Ambrose Mmonu, said the history of the project had been a seven-year journey of one block at a time.

Represented by the immediate past president of SOBAUSA, Kris Ufomaduh, Mmonu said although the idea for the construction of the library was mooted in 2015, it was in 2019 that some money was raised for its foundation: “We did a convention in 2019, where we were able to raise a substantial sum of money that was used to do the foundation of the library.”

The SOBAUSA president did not fail to cognize Dr. Adamson’s contributions towards the project, “I wont conclude without showing appreciation to Dr. Adamson. We owe a debt of gratitude to this woman, someone who is a stranger to us, but a true ‘nwanne di n’mba’.

“Dr. Rebecca Adamson, for lack of better words, is someone I call ‘the American Angel’. How a stranger who was introduced by one of our members can wholeheartedly adopt our organision, SOBAUSA and our commitment to this e-library project and other projects in SAHARCO to the point of donating immensely to see that the e-library is actualized and that we continue to give back to SAHARCO is unbelievable.”

Adamson was said to have contributed over $10,000 and promised to contribute more towards the development of the school.

With such and other promises made by the old boys, Ufomaduh added: “We built the e-library and look at it as it’s going to be the oldest building in this compound during our re-imagining of SAHARCO which is in process.

“So, the reason I came from USA for this commissioning is to make sure that this library is functional and useful to the students and it will increase the school’s yearly intake.”

On why the Old Boys embarked on the project, Ufomaduh said it was their own way of giving back to the school where they were educated. “Somebody had built this buildings where we went through, it wasn’t built by us, it wasn’t built by our fathers. There was somebody who laid the legacy, so, we the Old Boys want to give back from where we learnt. Because of what we learnt here, we decided to give back to the school and we are going to give more.”

A pioneer student of the college and traditional ruler of Amizi, Ahiazu Local Government Area of Imo State, Eze I. C Ugochukwu, in thanking SOBAUSA for the project, said: “I was admitted into this school 65 years ago. I was one of the pioneer students in 1957. I love this college, my father was one of those that founded it at St. Eugene’s Catholic Church. All my four brothers attended the school.”

He promised to continue to identify with the school because it made him what he is today.

Another traditional ruler, who is an old boy who attended the event, Eze Ogbonnaya Sunday Ogbonnaya of Item in Bende LGA, said he was in the 1978 set.

“This is the 44th year I left the school, but I have been very active and participating in its activities.

“We are grateful to our Old Boys in US for the numerous things they have been doing. I equally thank the Old Boys in Nigeria for the construction of modern toilets in the school.”

The National President of SAHARCO Old Boys, Dr. Innocent Emereole, in eulogizing the strides of their counterparts in USA, said they at home, constructed 24 rooms lavatory building, comprising 12 modern facilities and 12 bathrooms.

He promised that they would do more for the school in the days ahead.

The public relations officer of the old boys, Harmony Ogbonna, showered praises on his members in the US for thinking home.

He said the library which was equipped with computers and other modern facilities, would aid the students their academic works.

Ogbonna called on the staff and students to protect and make appropriate use of the library.

Principal of the school, Rev (Fr) Obinna Achilihu commended the old boys of the college for what they have been doing for the school’s upliftment over the years.

He promised that the facilities put in place in the library, be properly taken care of and maintained.

The Catholic Bishop of Aba Diocese, Prof Augustine Echema while receiving the keys to the building said it gave him great joy that people who have been made by their institutions, should go back to say thank you.

“No matter what you may have suffered in the school, no matter the difficulties encountered, foundations once laid remains a foundation.

“The USA branch and the home chapter too, I want to thank all of you for ensuring you have a strong nation of old boys.

“We thank Dr. Rubecca Adamson so sincerely for her great contribution to the construction of the E-Library. We promise we will do everything to keep the place going”.

Highlight of the event was the cutting of the tape to commission and declare the place open for use.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .