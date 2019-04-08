American model and Talk Show Host Amber Levonchuck, a.k.a. Amber Rose has been hospitalised due to a condition, which is a form of extreme morning sickness.

On April 3, the curvy model disclosed via an Instagram post that she was expecting a baby boy with his boyfriend Alexander `AE’ Edwards Def, Jam Record label executive.

The curvy model cum actress who is pregnant with her second child is reportedly suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum.

According to TMZ, the 35-year-old model, singer and dancer who is expecting a baby boy in October, had to be hospitalised due to the extreme morning sickness.

The Philadelphia born model spent few days at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center where she was given IV treatments because she is losing weight and throwing up constantly.

Despite the medical woes, the mother of one and her boyfriend, are excited about having their first child together.

This will be the model’s second child, as she also had son Sebastian, aged six, with ex husband, Wiz Khalifa.

Other men she dated included, Kanye West and 21 Savaage (NAN)