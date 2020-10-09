American show created by Afrozons and dubbed “How Far with Sheila O” debuts tonight in Nigeria on HIPTV at 10.30pm. The show which fuses today’s Hip-Hop with Afrobeats, highlighting the latest in global urban trends will be airing every Friday and Monday at 10.30pm.

The show’s host is Sheila O, the first female personality to host a nationally-syndicated Afrobeats show in the United States on mainstream terrestrial platforms.

On the show, Sheila O goes one-on-one with musical geniuses, forward-thinkers, trend setters and influencers, pioneering change and growth in the entertainment industry, and everywhere. Series One of “How Far” will be featuring many celebrities like Zack O Malley Greenburg from Forbes Magazine, 2 face Idibia, Wurld, Sean Stockman from Boys to Men, Tiwa Savage, A-Star, Nasty C, Sean Paul, Konshens, StoneBwoy etc

“The Talk the Talk” segment of the show allows guests to give their honest views on the disconnect between Africans and African Americans and best ways to keep bridging the gap. The show helps to continuously bridge the gap between Africa, the diaspora, and the world.

The show debuted in Chicago, Washington, DC, Houston, Miami, and airs nationally on SiriusXM HURVoices Channel 141. After enjoying major success ratings on radio since Afrozons launched in 2017, Afrozons with Sheila O launched a brand-new television segment “How Far with Sheila O” which is coming to Nigeria under the aegis Star Radler and Farouz (Nigerian Breweries PLC).

According to the presenter, Sheila O, the highlights will include “An in-depth intimate conversation with celebrities, influencers and key contributors, entertainment news in music, arts and more, Interactive viewer engagement and participation, Q & A and new material (music projects, movies, etc).

Sheila O who is the mastermind creator of ‘How Far’ is an American of Nigerian descent born Sheila Okonji-Ashinze . She is also a media personality, and international booking agent. Sheila Okonji-Ashinze, simply known to her followers as ‘Sheila O’ has a very dedicated and large social media fan base. She is also credited as the champion behind the first Afrobeat show on a major FM dial in the United States of America.



She is the Founder and CEO Zons Holdings, a booking agency for A-List artists and celebrity speakers. Her experience as a booking agent helps with her explosive line up of guests. Zons Tours has toured a long list of international stars, including Megan Thee Stallion, Chris Brown, Jay Z, Beyoncé, Kanye West, J Cole, Nas, Mariah Carey, Ciara, New Edition, Busta Rhymes, Nelly, Ludacris, Wyclef, Akon, Joe, Usher, Jamiroquai, Anita Baker, SWV, 112, Sean Paul, Ja Rule and Ashanti, Sean Paul, R Kelly, Shaggy, 50 Cent and G Unit, Nicki Minaj, Dionne Warwick, Boys II Men and many more.

