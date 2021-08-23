Akwa Ibom Athletics’ teenage sensation, Imaobong Uko has been signed by Baylor University, Texas for scholarship and furtherance of her career.

The 17-year-old from Etinan, Akwa Ibom State, is a two-time national 400 metres Champion at the National Sports Festival and recently represented Nigeria at the Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

Uko on Wednesday helped Nigeria claim gold in the mixed 4×400 metres relay at the ongoing World Under 20 Athletics Championship in Kenya, and will be aiming for another gold medal in the women’s 400 metres final.

A product of the Akwa Ibom Youth Games, Uko has been in fantastic form and has attracted several interests from universities in the United States of America.