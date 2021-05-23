By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Ministry of Home Affairs yesterday revealed that no fewer than 74 foreign nationals which included Americans, Europeans, Lebanese were among the applicants seeking for Nigeria citizenship through the state government.

The ministry’s commissioner, Anofiu Elegushi

disclosed this at the ongoing ministerial press briefing to commemorate the second year in office of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s Administration.

He stated that the foreign nationals who sought to acquire the citizenship of of the country were doing it via naturalization.

According to him, the ministry

has registered 400 money lenders across the state in the last two years and confirmed the receipt of 74 applications for naturalization on behalf of the Federal Ministry of Home Affairs within the same period.

” Out of the 74 applications for naturalization received by the ministry, a total number of 35 applications had been screened and recommended to the Federal Ministry of Interior for approval.

” The Ministry was also in partnership with foreign business owners who intend to acquire the citizenship of being a Nigerian via naturalization, with this partnership of naturalization and special immigrant status, Nigeria, especially Lagos State stands to benefit from the foreign direct Investment while the immigrant business owners also benefit by growing their businesses in one of the biggest markets in the world”, he said. .

Speaking on the registered 400 money lenders in the state, the commissioner stated that the ministry was in partnership with the money lenders sector in a way that most of such organizations were mandated to register with the ministry for the coordination of their activities saying this

had assisted small scale business owners in Lagos to keep their businesses afloat and contributed to the micro-economic growth of businesses in the State.

Elegushi also disclosed that about 25,000 intending pilgrims were innoculated with the AstraZeneca vaccine in March.

He said this was in fulfillment of the requirements for entry into Saudi Arabia for Hajj and Jerusalem for pilgrimage.