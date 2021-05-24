By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State, yesterday, revealed that no fewer than 74 foreign nationals were among applicants seeking Nigerian citizenship through the state government with Americans, Europeans and Lebanese topping the list.

Commissioner for Ministry of Home Affairs, Anofiu Elegushi, disclosed this at a press briefing to commemorate the second year in office of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration.

He said the foreign nationals who sought to acquire Nigerian citizenship were doing it via naturalisation.

“Out of the 74 applications for naturalisation received by the ministry, a total of 35 applications have been screened and recommended to the Federal Ministry of Interior for approval.

“The ministry was also in partnership with foreign business owners who intend to acquire the citizenship of Nigerian via naturalisation. With this partnership of naturalisation and special immigrant status, Nigeria, especially Lagos State, stands to benefit from Foreign Direct Investment, while the immigrant business owners also benefit by growing their businesses in one of the biggest markets in the world,” he said.

He said the ministry registered 400 money lenders in the state, and that it was in partnership with the money lenders sector to sensor that with the registration it would be easier to co-ordinate their activities.

He said the measure had assisted small scale business owners in Lagos to keep their businesses afloat while contributing to the micro-economic growth of businesses in the state.

Elegushi also disclosed that about 25,000 intending pilgrims were inoculated with AstraZeneca vaccine in fulfilment of the requirements for entry into Saudi Arabia and Jerusalem for pilgrimage.

He said the exercise was organised by the Christian and Muslim Pilgrims’ Welfare Board in collaboration with the Ministry of Health.