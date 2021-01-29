AMERICA, the world’s headquarters of democracy, as we were made to believe, had recently faced an unprecedented presidential election outcome challenge that shook its entire democratic founda- tion. The entire world watched helplessly the master of democracy practically wob- bling on everything it was respected for. America has had the longest flourishing democracy for about 250 years without experiencing such galloping over the outcome of a presidential election as it happened this time around.

Ex-President Donald Trump who was defeated in his re-election bid, rejected the outcome and practically contested the results in the states where he lost. And that made it look like he had no faith in the system that brought him to power. Here was America that has over the years developed very firm democratic institu- tions that have made democracy thrive to the admiration of the whole world, now suddenly a mockery of other nations be- ginning to embrace democracy. America has never had any serious issues from any election outcome because everybody ap- pears to believe and respect all the institu- tions of democracy in America.

I recall the 2016 presidential election, when, for first time, a man in the name

of Donald Trump, who had never been

a politician and never held any known political office, stormed the America political space with such an irresistible campaign slogan to ‘Make America Great Again’ or ‘America First.’ He almost was not taken seriously at the start of his elec- tion campaign. Trump was not a member of any known political party in America at the time. He started as an independent candidate and later invaded the Repub- lican Party in what is considered to be magic by many political watchers. Nobody thought Trump could secure the presiden- tial ticket of the Republican party, how much more to defeat an establishment and heavyweight political career person like Mrs. Hillary Clinton in the presi- dential election. Mrs. Clinton was once First Lady, Secretary of State, and two- time runner for the exalted office of the President of the United States and enjoyed the support of the incumbent, President Barack Obama her former boss.

At the time in question, all permu- tations were rife that it was time for America to have a Madam President and Mrs. Clinton possessed every creden-

tial to make it happen and, in fact, she was already being addressed as Madam President and just counting down to a few weeks for the change of mantle of leader- ship from President Obama. Almost every- body expected Hillary was going to win that election, including myself because

I was in the United States then and I en- joyed every bit of the political debates and campaign selling points. Mrs. Clinton, who, undoubtedly, was eminently quali- fied for the office of the President of the United States of America, did not see that happen. Trump bulldozed his way through and won the election and was sworn in as President, in spite of the alleged Russian Internet spy’s interference in the election processes. That did not generate uproar enough to warrant the President to lose confidence in the system.

The factors that worked for Trump in that election were, among other things, the craving by many Americans to change the status quo and give a try to a non- establishment person and also to stem

the growing pervasion in the American moral fabric, especially under President Obama. The most distasteful aspect of

the challenge in the assertion of many was the fact that President Obama was vigorously encouraging and promoting same-sex marriage as part of the agenda of democratic universalism. Obama made it a human rights issue in the America’s dip- lomatic relationship with other nations. Obama snubbed the growing calls to

America’s same-sex marriage dilemma and democratic universalism

halt the abominable culture of same-sex marriage by many Christian leaders and other world opinion leaders. Instead, he was championing the cause of same-sex marriage as if it would give America any advantage in any sense.

It is a known fact that those behind same-sex marriage are members of Freemason fraternity that have dominated every sector of American national life. Mention it, the entertainment industry, fashion and media, information technolo- gy and of recent they are moving to hijack the health sector through the COVID-19 pandemic, which was engineered in China with their cooperation to further challenge the supremacy of God and his word.

The situation before the emergence

of Trump was like letting hell loose on America, and most western nations were copying the same-sex marriage practice. The wildfire was spreading across most developing nations because of Obama’s deployment of the instrumentality of coercive diplomacy in American relation- ship with other nations and his claim to be promoting democratic universalism. In Nigeria, President Obama insisted that President Goodluck Jonathan must not get re-elected for failing to reject the legislation by the National Assembly that outlawed same-sex marriage.

America is a world power, no doubt, and has a heavy controlling influence on many nations. Whatever affects America goes round immediately. That is where there is urgent need for caution on the culture of same-sex marriage. It must not be seen as a human rights issue. And should that happen, then taking of one’s life must also be accepted as a human rights issue. It is wrong to compel other nations to make legislations that allow any individual the right to marry and live together with same-sex person. This inappropriate culture has far-reaching implications without even considering the God factor. It is also a slap on the face of Christians around the world that would have to tolerate and live with such indecency.

It was this political loophole that played out under Obama that Trump exploited in his campaigns and it worked in his favour. Well, it is one thing to grab power and another to know what to do with power. Trump, as President, became conceited, arrogant and even unnecessarily boister- ous. He engaged everybody and every na- tion in a verbal war and no consideration for decency in communication. He talked all the time even when he had people who could speak for him as President. While in the office, Trump pretended to be ad- dressing the socio-cultural summersault in America but at the same time polarized America. Nobody can build a prosperous nation without first uniting that nation, regardless of the barriers, and selling a common goal and vision to the people. Trump also destroyed the relationship between America and some of its allies through the erection of walls of barriers, partition and dichotomy. His unpreten- tious disposition to racism and parochial- ism was conspicuous.

Trump obviously did not have a good knowledge of history, especially regarding the benefits of building bridges and the fact that the world has moved to the point of collapsing every existing wall of di- chotomy among peoples and nations, and, with the advent of technology, the world has practically become a global village. So, why build walls of discrimination? I need to also add here that Trump did not have good interpersonal relationship skills, not even the culture of respect and honour for political elders, particularly within the

Biden

Republican party.

Trump made himself inaccessible to

those who could have advised him better on certain national and international policies. He acted “I know it all” in every- thing. His immigration policy robbed him of the votes that should have come from African-Americans, among others. That was a terrible political strategy that should never be contemplated by any leader. In politics, when you shut some people out in some areas, they wait for revenge with their votes in an election. It is pertinent to note here that whatever would have been Trump’s legacies as President are certainly going to be eroded, especially because of the Capitol protest and his treatment of his immediate predecessor in office.

As we welcome Joe Biden now as the President of the great American nation,

it is necessary for us to begin to postulate on what to expect from his government. Which way is he going to go? As the win- ner of the 2020 presidential election and having been sworn in as President, is he going to go the way of Obama or that of Trump or would he strike a balance to save America and indeed the world the embarrassment of same-sex marriage? Biden, ostensibly, harvested every oppor- tunity Trump lost through recklessness, and that is what happens in life. Let me use this medium to congratulate Presi- dent Biden and Madam Vice-President Kamala Harris on their assumption of of- fice as President and Vice-President of the United States and wish them well in their administration. Though Biden is 78 years old and invariable that will impact on his physical capacity to deliver to the expecta- tions of the people, he has the benefit

of wealth of experience from long-time service in government and Madam Harirs will bridge the gap. May God help both of them, in Jesus name!

The fears in some quarters in America now and indeed other nations is the possible resuscitation of the same-sex

marriage culture and its encouragement and promotion as acceptable human right that forms part of the American agenda for diplomatic universalism, which was the case under Obama. The practice of same-sex marriage is an aberration and indeed abomination before God and man and, therefore, cannot be acceptable as a human rights issue. To say the contrary

is like approving of one taking his or her life in the name of human rights. Obama committed the blunder during his tenure as President. No person or nation should promote or export the culture of same-sex marriage, at best we can leave the indi- viduals with their choices. We should all think about the long-term implications of the culture even with the so-called sexual and sociological reorientation going on

in America and other climes. It is indeed absurd.

Now, my counsel to the Christian com- munity around the world, we must admit that this resurgent phenomenon of same- sex marriage is as a result of the failure

of the Church in carrying out our divine tasks on earth. The twofold mission of

the Church on earth are: (1) proclaiming the gospel of Jesus to the whole world and getting sinners saved; and (2) teaching the world, including governments, how to live and behave.

We failed in these divine assignments when we shifted our focus to material- ism and the establishment of individual kingdoms and empires on earth, including merchandizing of the gospel and refusing to be involved in politics. Consequently, we would have to live with same-sex marriage, no matter how much we protest against it, by tolerating the culture. The governments we see everywhere are worldly governments. There is no godly government anywhere on earth as we speak. That can only happens when the righteous are on the throne and for that reason credible Christians must get in- volved in politics and government around the world.

We should stop complaining about

the appointment of a gay or lesbian into

a cabinet office in any government. Anybody who can do the job should be allowed to do it, regardless of their sexual orientation. We do not have to compro- mise our faith but we must tolerate to end the unnecessary conflicts.

Though God said in his word that same- sex marriage is an abomination, yet, He would not force any person not to engage in it. Homosexuality and lesbianism have been an age-long practice by people who oppose God’s word and only God knows when it started. The best we can ask for is that no government should make legisla- tion that makes the practice of same-sex marriage a human right and it must not be promoted by governments as part of agenda for democratic universalism.

Every government must be fair to those who practice homosexuality or lesbianism and also to those of us that hate the cul- ture because of our faith in the righteous God and our obedience to His word. To do the contrary will amount to insulting our sensibilities. Though Nigeria today has a law that forbids same-sex marriage, yet many people practice it in the comfort of their homes without molestation. It

is actually their right but not with state approval. Just like anyone can go into his room and commit suicide.