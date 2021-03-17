From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso I, has said Chief Iswat Abiola Ameringun, remains the Iyaloja of Ibadanland.

He made the clarification against the backdrop of the purported removal of Ameringun by a group of market men and women on Tuesday.

Oba Adetunji stated this at his Popoyemoja, Ibadan palace when angered traders stormed his palace on Wednesday to lodge complaints against her purported removal.

Olubadan stated that Ameringun remains the Iyaloja of Ibadanland based on the fact that she was validly nominated for the position before she was appointed by the Olubadan four years ago.

Oba Adetunji said: “Before the Iyaloja was appointed, by the Olubadan and his chiefs four years back, she was duly recommended. If anybody has to be removed, then complaints have to be lodged to the palace and an independent committee to investigate the matter has to be put in place. We have had cause to warn our people to pay respect to due process. You cannot appoint and remove in a jiffy.

“The Olubadan palace, and indeed the people of Ibadan would have nothing to do with anybody purportedly appointed to replace the Iyaloja, unless due process is followed and evidently seen to be followed.”

Oba Adetunji has therefore appealed to law-abiding market men and women in all the 11 Local Government Councils in Ibadanland to go about their lawful duties without failing to report any infraction against the law to appropriate law enforcement agents.

“Iswat Ameringun remains the authentic Iyaloja of Ibadanland, while Chief Y K Abass remains the Babaloja-General of Oyo State,” Olubadan stated.