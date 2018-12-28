The Atlanque Marine Engineering Services (AMES) on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the development of a 20 mega watts gas fire power plant with High Land Energy Solution Services Ltd (HESSL).

Chief Executive Officer of AMES, Dr. Charles Akhigbe, told newsmen shortly after signing the agreement that the MoU was imperative, in view of the almost zero-power situation currently in Benin, the Edo State capital.

Akhigbe said the gas-fired power plant would help drive the AMES 250,000 tonnes pipe mill and coating plant expected to commence operations soon.

He said that power would also be extended to Utesil community where the Pipe Mill and Coating Plant is located, as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). He said the Pipe Mill and Coating Plant is expected to be scaled up to 5,000,000 tonnes per annum within the next five years, adding that the plant would employ a total of 1,000 direct and indirect staff.

The Managing Director, HESSL, Dr. Akinpelu Shogunle, said the MoU was in furtherance of the goals and objectives for the Captive Power Project Concession at Agbonmoba Village in the Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area of Edo State.

Shogunle said the concession was for the AMES Pipe Milling and Coating Plant Factory, AMES Edo Inland Dry Port, as well as the AMES Resort & Estate.

He said HESSL, as the project developer, in conjunction with VTT LNG (West Africa) Ltd, had proposed an LNG/CNG dual fuel-fired gas combustion electricity generation independent power producing technology platform to produce and supply metered electricity.

He said the supply would be to the existing and future occupants/users of its designated facilities throughout the perimeter and within the AMES project facilities in Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area.

Mr. Lee Adams of VTT LNG (West Africa) Ltd was also present during the MoU signing.