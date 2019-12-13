Investors who require higher and sustainable level of income are now availed the opportunity created by AMH Capital through its Fairfield Apartments in Abijo, a suburb in Lagos.

According to the Promoter of the apartments, Mr. Alex Adefarasin, the population of Lekki and its environs is currently over four million, saying with more than 58 per under 45 years of age and an increasing population of four per cent annually naturally drives the need for apartment houses. He said that those who subscribe have a lot of benefits to enjoy. These benefits, he said, includes but not limited to a fixed annual or quarterly income of 18 per cent to 25 per cent or 4.5 per cent to 6.5 per cent respectively.

“There is an investment with no stock market exposure that is open to new individuals, cooperative or institutional investors. The scheme is available for long term investment through our mortgage housing plan. The investment is backed by our collaterized contract to guarantee the safety of your capital. Early investment incentive to own units for 15 per cent less the selling points and there are no initial charges.

There is an option to own a unit worth N16 million or get your full capital back after receiving more than 72 per cent of profit,”he said.

Adefarasin noted that since the population of Lagos on the Lekki axis is increasing, anyone investing in what the company is providing has a great opportunity to make much money for the future. Asked if they provide mortgage to make those interested key into the scheme, he said that they don’t have such facility but that investors are engaged because they pay in instalments.

He said about N10 billion has already gone into the development of infrastructure and efforts are still ongoing to make the site attractive. “Infrastructure alone so far has gulped over N2 billion.

The project is billed to be delivered and handed over in 48 months.