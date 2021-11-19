By Cosmas Omegoh

Amid its 70th anniversary in Nigeria, Coca-Cola has partnered Burger King to give meal experiences to Nigerians.

Earlier this week, Coca-Cola launched a new brand philosophy, Real Magic, a campaign it says seeks to celebrate humanity through games, music and food.

Commenting on the partnership, Soji Omoigui, Frontline Marketing Portfolio Activation Senior Manager, Coca-Cola Nigeria Limited, informed that “this journey began with the ‘Together Tastes Better’ campaign, in celebration of our collective love for sharing special moments with family and friends. It is no surprise that we welcome Burger King with open arms, as our partnership is not just one that transcends nations but one that celebrates our shared values in accentuating the comfort and authenticity of Coca-Cola’s connection to burger.”

He noted that “with the recent launch of our new philosophy, Real Magic, and the hug-inspired logo, there is no better time than now to highlight the magical experiences this partnership could bring to our consumers.”

It was gathered that Burger King, the American multinational fast-food chain, officially opened its doors in Nigeria this November with a plan to open 20 outlets over the next five years. The first outlet opened on Victoria Island, Lagos earlier this month, with a second outlet billed to be launched in Yaba, Lagos, before the end of the year.

Speaking on the partnership, National Key Accounts Director at the Nigerian Bottling Company, Abdulbasit Qureshi, said: “Globally, we have an established long-term partnership as preferred beverage brand partners for Burger King. As we celebrate our 70th anniversary in Nigeria this year, we remain committed to providing new channels to create extraordinary moments of refreshment and excitement for our consumers everywhere. We are adapting our global best practices and seasoned local insights to provide special Burger combo’s and activations in store as well as out of store to support Burger King as it continues to expand its footprint across Nigeria.”

Ibukun Aiyemo, Marketing Coordinator at Burger King, also remarked that “the Real Deal is finally here! With Burger King’s arrival in Nigeria, our plan is to deliver the Real Burger experience to our customers. Partnering Coca-Cola, whose promise is to bring Real Magic to consumers, aligns effectively with our brand purpose.”