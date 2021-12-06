From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Following the call by the Federal Government of Nigeria that the United Kingdom (UK) should reverse its travel ban on Nigeria, the UK has said the decision cannot be changed.

This was even as the United Kingdom said the new measures were temporary and will be reviewed on December 20th.

The Head of Communications, British High Commission, Abuja, Dean Hurlock, while responding to the call for the reversal of the travel ban by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said the decision was a precautionary measure to protect public health in the UK.

“We know that this decision will have a significant impact on people in both our countries, particularly at this time of year.

“This decision is a precautionary measure to protect public health in the UK, whilst we try to understand this new variant,” Hurlock said.

Hurlock further said the measures were introduced by the Government of the United Kingdom to prevent further Omicron cases from entering the UK.

“These are temporary measures that have been introduced to prevent further Omicron cases from entering the UK and will be examined at a review point on 20 December.

“We continue to work very closely with the Nigerian authorities in tackling the pandemic and commend their ongoing work,” Hurlock added.

