From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of VKS Group, Mr Onur Kumral, says the company has created over 1,724 jobs amidst the COVID-19 pandemic that has affected the economy.

Kumral, who stated this after the Guardian Newspaper honored him among 100 most proactive, result-driven Chief Executive Officers in 2020.

Offering insights into VKS’s investment strides, he said its syringe factory in February hit a daily production capacity of 1.2 million syringes out of the projected 1.5 million.

In regards to its four mill, which was initially fitted with the daily production capacity of 500 metric tons, he explained that the company was able to expand its daily production capacity to 1200 during the COVID-19 lockdown to satisfy increased demand.

‘In less than five years of operation in the state, we have generated direct employment for 1,724 persons.

While speaking on the features of the company’s star project in Akwa Ibom, he said the 21-storey building was constructed and fitted to compete with other smart buildings anywhere in the world.

‘ExxonMobil came to check the building and couldn’t believe their eyes, especially on what they saw technology-wise. The building could be compared to what we have in New York,’ he noted.

He further noted that even before the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic, ‘Nigeria’s economy was fragile [which] caused a devastating impact on businesses such as downsizing, laying off staff in order to cut down cost, improve operational capacity and effective delivery on set target.

‘The publication pointed out that despite the daunting challenges and dire outcomes on many businesses, the honorees were able to navigate their organizations to optimal operational effectiveness, efficiency and visibility.

‘The Guardian said the CEOs made this possible through ingenious management practices, prudent management of resources, as well as excellent, proactive, and innovative solutions and ideas in achieving set goals and objectives.’

Kumral was also nominated as Independent Newspapers CEO of the year 2020.

The notification of the award was presented to him by the Managing Director/Editor-In-Chief of Independent Newspapers, Steve Omanufeme, in company of the Chairman, Editorial Board, Donatus Duru on Tuesday when they visited VKS’ office in Uyo.

In his remark, Omanufeme mentioned some of the remarkable projects undertaken by VKS Nigeria Construction Company which earned the CEO the nomination to include the 21-storey smart building in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital.

Omanufeme commended the company for the quality of job delivery and its outstanding role in job creation in the state.