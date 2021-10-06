From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The remains of late business mogul Captain Hosa Wells Okunbo landed at the Benin City airport Tuesday amid fanfare aboard an airplane marked LX-DIO.

The body landed on the tarmac of the airport at 11:32 am into the waiting arms of the family, friends and associates who stormed the airport as early as 6 am.

Friends and associates adorned themselves with the t-shirts and headgear bearing the image of the captain, with the inscription, “Forever in our heart”.

Security personnel were on the ground to provide adequate protection for the carnival-like event.

Lovers of the late Okunbo danced and sang songs of tributes to his name.

The procession moved from the airport road down to his Aiguobasimwin residence at the Government Reservation Area, resulting in a heavy traffic.

