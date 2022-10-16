By Henry Uche, Lagos

In a bid to loosen Nigerians from myriads of worries and anxieties owing to the obvious economic hardship and socio-political tension in the country, the famous Bayroot Bar and Lounge, located in Victoria Island, a highbrow area in Lagos State, South West Nigeria, will on Thursday, October 27, fill to capacity as star singer and songwriter, Omolayo Iyanuoluwa Olamide, known in the entertainment industry as Wadude, and other fast-rising singers, with captivating projects to show, storm the entertainment centre to thrill fans in an unprecedented manner.

In no particular order, other shiny artists scheduled to perform at the epoch-making event include Akinbiyi Abiola Ahmed, with the professional name- Bella Schmuda, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, stage name – Mohbad, Tolutope Ajayi stage name – T Classic, Balloranking, Tia, Tobless RG, and many others.

Organisers of the event in a statement made available to Daily Sun, say they purposely designed the show to take place earlier than usual, promising that it will be ‘pure fun’. The statement partly reads: “Detty December comes early this year and comes affordable too at the Slaughter House Concert with Wadude happening at the Bayroot Bar & Lounge Victoria Island Lagos- Nigeria and will feature a night of stellar live performances, good music, pure fun, and entertainment at a flat affordable ticket.

The statement further explained that a star-studded guest list and more performers would be announced, shortly. It also described the Slaughter House Concert with Wadude as ‘the perfect way to warp up October and reel in the good vibes this ember’”

Recall that Wadude’s talent and potential for greatness earned him a contract with the highly esteemed Pioneer of Banku Music and founder, emPawa Africa, Mr Eazi. EmPower is known for its interest in empowering the next generation of African artists. The distribution deal which is currently seeing Wadude’s songs pierce the market has placed him above many in the highly competitive and lucrative industry.

This young star who began his musical journey professionally, last year with his hit song “Zanzibar” which set fans elated even without promotion, is said to epitomise professionalism and doggedness.