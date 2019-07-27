Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Director General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Ibrahim Shuaibu, at the weekend visited the home of a slain Corps member, Precious Owolabi, in Zaria, Kaduna State, to console them over their loss.

The NYSC boss, in the company of other top staff of the scheme, had commiserated with the family of late Precious, who was serving with a private media outfit when he was killed by gunshot in Abuja while covering a demonstration by Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN).

Presenting a condolence message to parents and siblings of the deceased in Zaria, the Director General described his death as that of a patriot and a gross loss not only to immediate family, relations and neighbours, but also to the NYSC and the entire country.

“I am here on behalf of NYSC management, staff and Corps members to express our heartfelt condolences to you over the death of Precious, our son. I was devastated when doctors told me at the National Hospital, Abuja, around midnight on Monday this week, that we lost the brilliant young man.

“Although the sad event left us grieving, we are consoled by the fact that he lost his life in the service of his fatherland. I, therefore, see him as a great hero whose story has become part of the history of the NYSC scheme. I urge you to take heart,” General Shuaibu said.

The NYSC DG informed the family of the deceased that the scheme has an insurance policy for all Corps members, and that they shall be contacted at the appropriate time to collect some benefits from the insurance firm contracted to handle issues of Corps members who die in the line of duty.

The father of late Precious, Mr Ayo A Owolabi, who attempted to respond, could muster the words “Thank you” before he broke down in tears.