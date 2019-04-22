Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Benue State Government on Monday imposed a 24-hour curfew on Katsina-Ala town of the state as part of efforts to restore peace and ensure the security of lives and property.

Daily Sun gathered that several people have been killed and millions of property destroyed in the past few days following renewed clashes between the Shitile and Ikyurav people of the area.

According to the Deputy Governor, Engr. Benson Abounu, in a statement signed by his Press Secretary, Ede Ogaba, the curfew, which comes into immediate effect, shall be reviewed as the situation demands.

The state government, while warning that anyone found fomenting trouble in the area or in other parts of the state will be apprehended and punished according to law, urged the people of Katsina-Ala to cooperate with security operatives by obeying the curfew.

“The Benue State Government reassures the people that more security personnel have been deployed to Katsina-Ala to end the crisis, and it will continue to give security agencies every needed support to succeed,” the statement read.