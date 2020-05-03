Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Association of Resident Doctors (ARD) at the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH), Sagamu, Ogun State, has announced the commencement of a three-day warning strike effective from Monday, May 4th.

The aggrieved doctors announced the warning strike in a letter jointly signed by the ARD OOUTH President and the General Secretary of the Association, Popoola Mutiu and Osundara Tope, respectively, and addressed to Governor Dapo Abiodun.

They said the strike followed the alleged refusal of the state government to yield to its agitations on the need to better welfare package for its members.

According to the letter, a copy obtained by our correspondent in Abeokuta, the doctors added that the Association decided to down tools because of “the noncommittal response to several letters written to the government.”

They noted that the attitude of the government to the previous warning letters they had written to it, which included twenty-one days and seven days ultimatums, had shown that the government was not concerned about their plights.

It described the increase in hazard allowance from N5,000 to N15,000 as a charade by the government.

The doctors, however, said their members working at the COVID-19 Isolation Centres will be excused from the strike action.

The letter reads in part:

“The whole house is very much unpleased with the government on issues that bother on our agitations and welfare.

“We are perturbed with the noncommittal response from the government despite repeated calls and letters to get their attention.

“There has been no commitment whatsoever from the government on the issue of Appropriate Remuneration, Entry Level, New Minimum Wage, Hazard Allowance and Life Insurance for our members.

“No response to the letter written by the National Body of the Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) notifying Ogun State Government on the aberration concerning the Appropriate Remuneration to her members at OOUTH.

“Despite the inadequate response of Ogun State Government to the Health risks confronted by our members during this COVID-19 pandemic, our members went ahead to continue their work diligently in their various departments and at the Isolation Centres.

“We were taken aback by the arbitrary change in only hazard allowance to be given as COVID-19 Special Hazard Allowance to all health workers. The 200% increase in Hazard allowance is just an increase from N5,000 to N15,000 for just the month of April.

“We are in quandary about how the government will put up a charade without giving attention to what our concerns and the real issues are.

“It is also unsettling to know that our members are without a Life Insurance or a Tax Rebate as seen with the Memorandum of Understanding between the Federal Government and Health Professional Associations and Unions.”