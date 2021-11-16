A member of the 1980 Africa Nations Cup winning squad, Adokiye Amiesimaka has explained his decision for declining his nomination as a member of the 10-year football development masterplan committee by the Youth and Sports Development minister, Sunday Dare.

The Green Eagles left-winger stated in a letter dated 12 October and addressed to the Sports Minister, Amiesimaka noted that his reason is because similar assignments he carried out in the past yielded nothing and as such would not want to waste his time and public funds.

“I have been informed that some radio stations have announced that I am on this committee: No, I am not. As this letter dated Oct. 12, 2021, addressed to the Minister, Youth and Sports Development, and duly delivered since then attests: I respectfully declined the offer,” he said. “I recall that carefully thought-through reports on similar subjects by other committees, some of which I was privileged to serve on, were received with high recommendation by the authorities, only to gather dust.

