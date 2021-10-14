From Okwe Obi, Abuja

United Nations Deputy Secretary General Dr Amina Mohammed, Christ Embassy’s Rev Tom Amenkhienan and Senator Ibrahim Oloriegbe are to brainstorm on how to tackle poverty, illiteracy and other humanitarian hiccups besetting Nigeria.

Other participants include Country Director for Actionaid Nigeria Ene Obi; Executive Director, African Centre for Leadership, Strategy and Development, Otive Igbuzor; and Nma Odi.

The Director of Inner City Mission, Omoh Alabi, at a press briefing in Abuja, explained that the summit would afford experts the opportunity to share ideas on how the humanitarian crisis could be tackled.

‘This is the second edition of the humanitarian conference. It is organised annually by the Inner City Mission in commemoration of the international day for the eradication of poverty,’ Alabi said.

‘This year the theme for our conference is strategic. It is “Charting New Frontiers in Humanitarian Aid’ with Emphasis on Collaboration, Ownership and Transformation”.

‘And with this, we are calling together critical stakeholders to mobilise them, awaken them and also call to action all of these stakeholders in humanitarian sector; national and international experts be it in government, private NGOs and CSOs as well as beneficiaries of humanitarian intervention to take concrete, sustainable action to end poverty in all its form.

‘We are going to have contributions from our stakeholders who will bring their thoughts to bear as it pertains to humanitarian aid.

‘We want to buy this, develop actionable solutions that would influence thinking, influence methodology in the way humanitarian aid is delivered to people that are in need.

‘The speakers are the Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations, Dr Amina Mohammed; Chairman Board of Directors, Inner City Mission, Rev Tom Amenkhienan; Senator Ibrahim Oloriegbe, General Secretary for Credible Election, Nma Odi; Actionaid Country Director, Ene Obi; Otive Igbuzor, Dr Chris Iyama and Country Director of MacArthur Foundation, Kole Shettima.’

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .