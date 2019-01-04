Peoples Democratic party (PDP) chieftain and former All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirant, Chief Charles Udeogaranya, has decried Amina Zakari’s new role at the Independent National Electoral Commission of Nigeria (INEC) as head of its collation centre during the forthcoming presidential election, describing it a recipe for chaos.

Mrs Zakari is believed to be a relative of President Muhammadu Buhari.

While expressing his concern, Chief Udeogaranya said: “This is the worst attempt at election result falsification.

“The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has commissioned it first step towards announcing fake and fictitious 2019 election results by appointing President Buhari’s niece, Amina Zakari, as head of INEC’s collation centre.

“The world must step in now and caution INEC over this deadly step as Nigeria will not accept false election results from INEC.

“INEC must be put on notice regarding the grave danger and consequences of organising anything short of a credible election.

“INEC without hesitation must withdraw this appointment as the 2019 general election stakes are unimaginable high.”