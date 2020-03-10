Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano Government has announced Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero as new Emir of Kano, following the deposition of Malam Muhammad Sanusi.

Bayero was until his appointment the current Emir of Bichi and one of the sons of the late Emir of Kano, Alhaji Ado Bayero.

His appointment was announced by the Secretary to the Kano State Government, Alhaji Usman Alhaji, during a world press conference held at the Government House.

He said the new Emir was nominated by the four kingmakers and appointed by the governor in the exercise of the powers conferred on him by the provisions of the new Kano Emirate Council Law 2019.

Sources said Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje settled for him because of his age and maturity, including the fact he has a conservative personality that is fit the office of an Emir. He beat other contenders which included Galadiman Kano, Alhaji Abbas Sanusi, Alhaji Nasiru Ado Bayero

Meanwhile, there are indications that security detachment despatched to escort the Emir out of the palace and to the airport did not have it easy with the deposed Emir.

Daily Sun reliably gathered that the deposed Emir could not be accessed as he had locked all the doors and windows leading into his location within the palace.

As at press time, his journey to his new abode in Nassarawa had not commenced as the police , including some other security agencies deployed to carry out the assignment have not found a way around the impasse. A security source told Daily Sun that the Emir would be escorted to the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport form where he would commence his journey to his new city of abode.

A convoy of police officers led by the Commissioner of Police, Kano State were spotted driving out of the Government

House as at press time and it was believed that they were on their way to the palace. Immediately the announcement was made, many parents whose kids were schooling in the state capital had rushed to withdraw their children from their schools.

Secretary to the State Government, who announced the dethronement said that the decision was based on the unanimous decision of the Kano State Executive Council.

He explained that the monarch was removed due to his disloyalty to the government, including his persistent refusal to attend governments official engagements and meetings without valid excuses.

“It is on record and in so many instances Malam Muhammadu Sanusi II has been found breaching Part 3 Section 13 (a – e) of the Kano State Emirate Law 2019 and which if left unchecked will destroy the good and established image of the Kano Emirate.”

The removal, he disclosed, was made after due consultation with the relevant stakeholders and in compliance with Part 3 Section 13 of the Kano State Emirate Law 2019 among others.

He explained that the removal of the monarch was done to safeguard the sanctity, culture, tradition and prestige of the Kano Emirate Council which was built over a thousand years.

“His Excellency, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, calls on the general public to remain calm, law abiding and to go about their normal businesses. A new Emir of Kano Emirate will soon be appointed,” he disclosed.

The security at the Government House, ahead of the briefing, was tightened with the presence of heavy police vans and personnel at different points who thoroughly searched all visitors coming to the House.

Meanwhile, there was a fight between opposing and supporting legislators at the House of Assembly earlier in the day following attempts to discuss the report of committee set up to investigate the monarch on alleged violation of the norms and cultural practices of the people of the state.

Members of the Peoples Democratic Party in the House, opposed the moves and made attempt to seize the mace in a bid to frustrate the session which they felt was skewed against the monarch.

The deliberation of the House was eventually suspended following the intervention of the clerk..

There have been a cold relationship between the governor and the monarch following the conduct of the 2019 elections in which the monarch was accused of being partisan in favour of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

The monarch has been inundated with a number of investigations f rom the Public Complaints and anti graft commission which has led to litigation in different courts in the state.

Security was beefed up around the Emir’s palace and strategic places, including Government House area in Kano metropolis to safeguard lives and property after the deposition.

Armed security personnel were deployed at the main entrance to the Government House monitoring the movement of people going along the State Road which leads to other parts of the city.

Visitors to the Government House were subjected to thorough check as part of measures to check unwanted visitors.

Prior to the removal of the monarch, armed security personnel were seen in convoy patrolling some major streets in a show of force and in readiness for any eventuality.

Meanwhile, the entire city remained calm in spite of the removal of the Emir. People went about with their normal businesses, while business premises operate without hindrance. Similarly, major markets in the city remained open, while some petty traders closed their shops.