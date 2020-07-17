Joe Apu

Two top players of Nigeria’s D’ Tigers, Al Farouk Aminu and Ike Diogu have been ranked among the top 10 African players of the last decade.

In a recent survey carried out by the FIBA Africa editorial team, the duo made the top 10 players list from a list of 55 African players based on their impact at club and/or national teams’ participations at FIBA competitions, which run from 2010 to 2020.

Aminu, 29-year-old small forward, has played a vital role in helping Nigeria shock the world as they became the first African team to secure an Olympic berth via FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Venezuela.

In the South American country, Aminu not only averaged 13 points and five rebounds in five games, but also proved fundamental in the wins against European powerhouses Greece and Lithuania, before they closed their historic qualifying campaign with a win over the Dominican Republic.

Following a disappointing FIBA AfroBasket 2013 campaign, where the star-studded Nigeria team finished seventh, Aminu returned two years later to help his country win their first-ever African title.

Ike Diogu, 36, on the other hand, a few days before Nigeria travelled to Tunisia for what turned out to be a historic moment for their country’s basketball – as they won their first African title – got hurt. It was an unexpected experience, yet, he was so determined to make a difference that he watched the entire FIBA AfroBasket 2015 from the sidelines.