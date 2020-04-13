EMMA JEMEGAH

Super Eagles forward and Caykur Rizespor of Turkey winger, Aminu Umar has revealed that he is not leaving the club this summer, but instead wants to see off his contract with Rizespor.

“Leaving Caykur Rizespor in the summer is least in my dream for now”, the Brazil 2016 Olympic Games bronze medalist with Nigeria U-23 team opened up.

“I’m under contract with Rizespor and the club has shown me love, from the officials, through to my teammates and the fans.

“And it is normal that I reciprocate such gesture”.

The 25-year-old still have two years remaining on his current contract.

He was part of the 2013 Flying Eagles squad led by John Obuh, which featured in that year’s FIFA U-20 World Cup finals in Turkey.

He joined Caykur Rizespor from Osmanispor after completing a season long loan at Rizespor.

Recently, Umar went through surgeon Omer Taser’s knife, following an Anterior Cruciate Ligament injury.