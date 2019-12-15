How much has Amir Khan got left to offer the game? Can Khan, who recently turned 32, win a big fight, even another world title, before he retires and hangs up the gloves? Khan, 34-5(21) and last seen boxing, and winning, in Saudi Arabia, when he took out the too-small Billy Dib in July, spoke with IFL TV last evening and he says he aims to be back in the ring in either March or April.

Sporting a new blonde hair-do, Khan said he is currently looking at names and locations and that he is keeping his options open.

“I’ll be back in March or April hopefully. We’re looking at names,” Khan said. “2020 could be my final big year.”

Khan has achieved a lot in the sport: an Olympic silver medal and a couple of world title belts as a 140 pounder. Also, Khan has fought a long list of big names. He might not have beaten them all, but Khan has always given his all in trying to do so. Now fighting at welterweight, he says his natural weight class these days, it will be interesting to see who Khan fights in what could be his final two, maybe three ring appearances. There is, still (!) that domestic super (still sort of super) fight with Kell Brook, but Khan says he wants bigger names.

Khan had a pretty disappointing 2019, fighting just twice (his other fight of the year being a one-sided stoppage loss to Terence Crawford) and it is hoped he can indeed go out with a big bang next year. Khan is nothing if not exciting, his fast hands, explosive power combined with his fierce heart/suspect chin making his fights don’t blink entertainment – so who wouldn’t want to see him feature in another big fight or two before he’s done?

Khan’s peak performance was arguably his thriller of a win over Marcos Maidana back in 2010. That was a long time ago (Khan going 10-4 since) and it’s unlikely Khan will ever top that brilliant win/brave performance. Again, how much has Khan got left to offer at top level? We should find out next year.

And on a serious note, has Khan got any shot at going into The Hall of Fame when the time comes? Are good wins over Maidana, Zab Judah, Andriy Kotelnik, Paulie Malignaggi and (a faded but not shot) Marco Antonio Barrera enough?