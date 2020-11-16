Attention will shift to the Bayero University Kano, Old Site Basketball Arena from today through Saturday, November 21 for this year’s edition of Ahmadu Musa Kida Basketball Foundation tournament.

According to the format agreed during the official draws and pre-match meeting, the group stage games will be played in a round robin format with the best two teams qualifying for the semifinals.

The competition will feature 8 teams already divided into two groups.

Explaining the reason behind the competition, the sponsor who also doubles as the President of the Nigeria Basketball Federation, Engr Musa Kida said this was his own humble contribution to basketball development in the North West.

“My foundation has over the years embarked on using basketball as a tool to reach out to Nigerian youths in the 6 geo-political zones of Nigeria. We have organized competitions between Universities, full court style of basketball amongst amateur teams in the zones as well as being the pioneer of 3×3 basketball format in Nigeria and the West African sub-region.”

“We had many programmes lined up for this year which we were to organize with but due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we could not hold these events. We are excited that we have been able to finalise the necessary details and give teams and players in the North West an opportunity to play basketball and showcase their talents.