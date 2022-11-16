From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

A Mother’s Love Initiative, a non-profit providing preventive and remedial interventions to individuals and families raising children, is set with its partners to hold a stakeholder town hall meeting on “Hurried Child Syndrome”.

The town hall meeting with the theme, “The Hurried Child Syndrome: Implications for Economic & Social Development”, will take place in Abuja on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at Bon Hotels, Wuse 2, Abuja starting from 9 am.

Speaking on the town hall meeting, the Founder/President, AMLi, Barrister Hanatu A Enwemadu, Esq, said, “the main objective of the Hurried Child Project is to advocate for the abolishment of hurrying practices in the formative years among African communities. Starting the campaign from our home country Nigeria, this syndrome has saturated our homes, workplace and communities in a seemingly unconscious manner consequently leading to several topical issues facing the Nigerian child, youth and adult in the present day.”

Enwemadu added that following the successful outcome of the HCP launch in Lagos in Nov 2021, “We hope to increase the awareness and level of engagement at the national level to ensure that every home is aware and sensitised on the need to stop the practising of hurrying children through life.”

According to her, the meeting in particular is to highlight the influences and consequences of the hurried child syndrome and associated practices on the economic and social development of Nigeria and Africa at large.

She further said that the 1-day stakeholder town hall meeting is designed to accommodate key players and enablers from the government at the national level, Civil Society organisations, Non-governmental Organisations of national and international repute, elder statesmen, technocrats, the Academia, Agencies and Ministries, relevant associations, religious leaders and community leaders in Nigeria. “As it is our common practice, we intend to bring together all national actors and stakeholders from the international community to lend their voice and support in promoting the campaign against hurrying practices that inhibit the healthy development of Nigerian children.”

Enwemadu, also added that the meeting will vividly introduce the hurried child project, discuss and critique the scope of the intervention plan, and further align all stakeholders to the goals of the project, and also initiate partnerships and build sustainable relationships.