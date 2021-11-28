From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

The Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists of Nigeria (AMLSN), Anambra State branch, has ended its annual scientific conference which featured luncheon, investiture and awards in Awka.

Nine members of the association received their conferment and investiture including Anahalu Ikenna as chairman; Sir Ibegbu Victor, secretary; Njotu Jackson, publicity secretary and Nwoye Charles, the social welfare officer to constitute the 9th executive of the association in Anambra.

In his presentation, Ikenna told his members that the responsibilities on the shoulders of laboratory scientists were enormous and the tasks very demanding.

He said that the trust bestowed on the professionals should be seen as a clarion call to live above board. He noted that in effect it meant members should be mindful of their electioneering campaign promises to accomplish them.

“Ndi Anambra deserve the best medical and healthcare services. Therefore, the 9th executive committee and the generality of medical laboratory scientists practising in the State shall do everything possible to ensure the residents get the best we can offer.

“In this era of diagnostic medicine, medical laboratory scientists play a foremost role in ensuring that all medical prognosis and diagnosis are confirmed by empirical evidence to necessitate medical intervention. It is in the DNA of medical laboratory scientists to provide cost-effective, precise and accurate laboratory diagnosis which gives the impetus for appropriate treatment and management of medically challenged individuals, ” the chairman said.

He noted that medical laboratory scientists had played vital roles in combating epidemics and pandemics in Anambra State, Nigeria and the world at large. He cited the Ebola virus, Lassa fever disease and Covid-19 as cases in point.

He said that at the outbreak of Covid-19 in 2020, the medical laboratory scientists threw their lives in the line to achieve the provision of timely, precise and accurate results. He noted that it enabled the government to manage infected individuals and their contacts through treatment, isolation and quarantine.

He insisted that the effective control of the “deadly” disease would not have been possible, if not for the involvement of medical laboratory scientists in the control programme.

On controlling quackery in the medical laboratory profession, Ikenna assured that the AMLSN under his watch would liaise with regulatory bodies to tackle that. He mentioned the Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria (MLSCN), the State Ministry of Health and other relevant organs of government which he said would assist his executive to flush out quacks and illegal operators of substandard medical laboratories in Anambra State.

He said that his administration would interface with the state government to employ more medical laboratory scientists in the State’s general hospitals and medical centres.

“A situation where political allies are settled by employing their unqualified and unlicenced children with bachelor degrees in Biological Sciences, Biochemistry and other allied courses in the hospital medical laboratories to perform the duties of qualified and licenced medical laboratory scientists is no more acceptable, ” he promised.

The keynote speaker, Prince Elochukwu Adibo dwelt on the theme: Quality Medical Laboratory Service and Practice in Community Healthcare System: The Challenges and Prospects.

He told the practitioners that there was a need for proper investigation and error-free laboratory examination. He mentioned the acronym, ART in laboratory science which he interpreted to mean Accurate, Reliable and Timely as what everyone practitioner in the field should always bear in mind without compromise.

The co-chairman, planning committee, Charles Nwoye, said that the conference was the first edition of the Anambra State branch of the association.

He noted that the dream of the conference was born before the inception of the current administration, saying that had become the campaign mantra by the office of the welfare officer.

Some of the dignitaries at the event were Anambra State Commissioner for Health, Dr Vincent Okpala who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Mr Livinus Nwankwo, among others.

