By Adewale Sanyaolu

Ammasco International Limited, in furtherance of its leadership position in the lubricants market, has empowered members of the Nigerian Automobile Technicians Association (NATA) in Kwara and Osun states with tool boxes.

The programme, which entered its second phase after the ground breaking ceremony in Kano, has now been launched in Ilorin, Kwara state and Osogbo, Osun State.

Declaring the empowerment initiative open, the National President of NATA, Mr. Magaji Muhammad Sani commended Ammasco for sustaining it’s quality stance and giving NATA as end users of its products 70 tool boxes.

He urge NATA members to redouble their efforts in patronising Ammasco range of products, saying to whom much is given, much is expected.

The NATA boss charged his members to put the tools to good use, saying the modern tool boxes will go a long way in making their job much more easily and saving them huge resources that they ought to have deployed in procuring the tools.

Also speaking, NATA National General Secretary, Mr.Musa Yahaya, said the gesture by Ammasco for auto technicians in the State remained a laudable development.

He commended the management for the support, saying the high cost of tools was negatively impacting on the output of the auto experts.

He said the donation by Ammasco will further enhance the speed with which technicians deliver on their mandate.

Yahaya said one of the bane confronting auto technicians is their inability to procure modern tools compatible with mechantronic vehicles.

‘‘Due to lack of modern tools, a lot of auto technicians end up damaging bolts that ought to have loosened with latest equipment but because they lack such tools, they end destroying same…”

