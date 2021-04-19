From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Col. Milland Dixon Dikio (retd) has said time has come for the youths of the Niger Delta to shun violence.

The Amnesty boss also called on the National Assembly to help build the network needed to reposition the Niger Delta as place to live and to do business in Nigeria.

Dikio advised Niger Delta youths to devote their strength and creative energy to technology and and acquisition of digital skills in order to become dominant forces in the world.

He said violence should not in any way be associated with the Niger Delta at this point.

A statement from the Amnesty Office said Dikio made the remarks over the weekend at Agadagba Obon, Arogbo, Ondo State during the graduation ceremony of PAP delegates trained by Bradama International Skill Works Ltd in Pipeline Welding/Fabrication, Quality Assurance/Quality Control, Sandblasting, General Safety, Electrical Installation and Maintenance etc. He stressed that the youths should focus their attention on technology and innovative skills in line with the demands of the new digital era.