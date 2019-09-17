Chinelo Obogo

About 100 beneficiaries of the Presidential Amnesty Programme in Rivers State have been given starter packs to set up businesses as part of efforts to reintegrate them into the society.

Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Prof. Charles Dokubo, at a ceremony held in Okochiri, Okrika Local Government Area of the state, said the starter packs would enable beneficiaries engage in productive ventures and be self reliant, after successfully completing their training.

Dokubo, said the Amnesty Programme had trained and empowered youths in the Niger Delta, and assisted in the maintenance of peace and security in the region.

Said Dokubu:“Niger Delta people are hardworking, and once they are given the roadmap, they will do whatever other people in Nigeria do, and even do it better. Today’s occasion is to give trained beneficiaries starter packs to start their lives, to open their shops, and start their businesses immediately. Now that we have set them up, they will earn money, help their families, and from war- torn be transformed to a stabilised living.”

He urged youths in the Niger Delta not to indulge in activities that would hinder the development in the region.

The Amayanabo of Okochiri Kingdom, Ateke Tom, commended Dokubo for his commitment to the success of the Amnesty Programme and assured him of his support. “I have seen the difference in your leadership of the Amnesty Programme, and I am going to work with you to achieve greater successes. You have handled that office forthrightly, with commitment and transparency. I pray God will guide you to pilot the affairs of the Amnesty Programme successfully”, the monarch said.

Items distributed to the beneficiaries at includes freezers, electric sewing machines and generators, among others.