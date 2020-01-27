Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), at the weekend, empowered 250 persons in communities impacted during the Niger Delta crisis in Buguma Local Government Area of Rivers State and its environs.

Starter packs, in various trade areas, were given to beneficiaries of the programme as PAP unveils a robust empowerment programme for the year.

Among the beneficiaries were men and women drawn from communities where a former agitators, Sobomabo Jackrich, also known as Egberi Papa, had camps.

Items, including 250 Sumec generators, 16 Omaha generators, sewing machines and accessories, wooden tables, welding machines and engine oil, were distributed to the beneficiaries in Buguma, headquarters of Buguma council.

The starter packs are to enable beneficiaries set up businesses in their respective trade areas.

PAP Coordinator, Charles Dokubo, said though his mandate was to train and empower beneficiaries captured in the database of the programme, it was imperative to offer assistance to residents of crisis impacted communities towards deepening peace in the Niger Delta.