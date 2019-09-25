One hundred rural women in coastal communities across the Niger Delta, yesterday, became the latest recipients of starter-packs distributed by the Presidential Amnesty Programme to enable them be self-reliant.

The beneficiaries, who were given the items at a flag-off ceremony in Warri, Delta State, were the first batch among 400 rural women to be empowered in the fishing sector.

The materials distributed to the women, included Yamaha outboard engines, fishing nets, fishing hooks, life jacket, life rings, and fire buckets among others.

Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Prof. Charles Dokubo, while inaugurating the starter-packs for distribution, expressed President Muhammadu Buhari’s commitment to uplifting the lives of rural women in the Niger Delta region.

Dokubo, who was represented at the occasion by his Special Assistant on Media, Mr. Murphy Ganagana, said training and empowerment of beneficiaries of the programme will receive a boost to fast-track the achievement of the objectives for which the programme was initiated.

“We are doing a lot to ensure the sustenance of peace and development of the Niger Delta. The flag-off of the empowerment of rural women in fishing that we are witnessing today is tailored towards actualising our objectives,” he said.