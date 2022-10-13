From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Niger Delta Confirmed Amnesty Beneficiaries’ Forum, (NDCABF) has commended the new Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Maj. Gen. Barry Tariye Ndiomu (rtd) for swiftly approving the deployment of 58 beneficiaries for aviation training.

The group in a statement it’s National Coordinator, Engineer Kemenanabode Kemepuador Kenso Adaka issued in Yenagoa explained that while the first batch of 58 beneficiaries of Aircraft maintenance Engineers and Pilots were previously deployed by the immediate past interim administrator, Col. Milland Dixon Dikio (rtd), the second batch of 58 beneficiaries was promptly approved by Gen. Ndiomu (rtd) upon assumption of office bringing the total number deployed training to 116.

According to him the first batch of 58 beneficiaries have rounded off their customized refresher course and the newly deployed 58 beneficiaries are already in Lagos for their own refresher course which is a prerequisite requirement for the plane-specific type rating training course abroad.

Adaka who also is a beneficiary of the ongoing aviation training extolled the leadership experience of Gen Ndiomu (rtd), describing him as someone that is endowed with administrative skills and has the ability to work well with others.

He said type rating is what allows aspiring a license Engineer with ratings to approve Aircraft for service while pilots can navigate and operate the larger commercial jet planes, such as a Boeing 737 or an Airbus 320.

“Type rating is basically the benchmark required by standardized agencies, such as the FAA in the United States, in order to operate certain types of aircraft. Type rating certifications are required in addition to the initial commercial pilot’s and Engineers license as well as the specific airplane class training,” he said.