Judex Okoro, Calabar

Amnesty International (AI) has accused the Cross River Governor, Ben Ayade, of running a repressive regime, describing the state as very hostile to journalists.

Addressing newsmen in Calabar yesterday, the AI Media Manager, Isa Sanusi, said it is time Ayade’s administration respects and protects the right to freedom of expression and media freedom.

Sanusi maintained that the reported repression of journalists and human rights activists could hinder investors from coming to the state.

He said: “Cross River is becoming a den of repression where increasing number of people are being clamped into detention. Cross River governor is very high-handed and repressive. We have written to him several times over the situation in the state as well as continued incarceration of Agba Jalingo but Ayade never bothered to respond.

“We are concerned that Jalingo’s trial falls short of international standards of fairness, especially because the court has allowed witnesses to be masked and trial to be held in secret.

“The flawed charges and sham trial of Jalingo have exposed the inadequacies and manipulation of the Nigerian criminal justice system and an unacceptable contempt for human rights and the rule of law.

“Governor Ayade and the government of President Muhammadu Buhari must stop filing bogus and politically-motivated charges against critics and start listening to what they have to say.

“The pattern of repression in Cross River State flagrantly violates the Nigerian 1999 Constitution as amended, and International and Regional Human and Peoples’ Rights treaties, including the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights to which Nigeria is a state party.”

He further stated that holding Jalingo in detention over spurious allegations means Ayade is working against the people who voted him into power, calling on the governor to immediately release him unconditionally and stop playing politics with the liberty of citizens of the state.

Jalingo was arrested at his home in Lagos on August 22 last year and driven more than 766 km by road to Calabar.

After writing a series of articles critical of the state government, including questioning the whereabouts of N500 million approved for the Cross River Micro Finance Bank, he was charged with treason, terrorism and publishing a false information.