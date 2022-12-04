From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Chairman of Board of Trustee Amnesty International Nigeria, Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, has commended Nigerians for unanimously uniting against First Lady, Aisha Buhari, engineering of the arrest of a social media critic and 500-level student of Federal University, Dutse, Jigawa State, Aminu Mohammed

Mohammed, was arrested and detained by the Department of State Services, otherwise called the State Security Services, over a social media post deemed defamatory against the First Lady.

His arrest had sparked reactions from different quarters including the National Association of Nigerian Students, and many human rights groups threatening protests against the arrest and detention of the undergraduate.

Mohammed had via a social media post on June 8, 2022, accused Aisha Buhari of feeding fat from Nigeria’s treasury.

He had tweeted, “Su mama anchi kudin talkawa ankoshi”, translated as “The mother has got fatter by eating masses’ money.”

The final-year student was arraigned and remanded before he was released on Friday night after Mrs Buhari withdrew the case against him.

Rafsanjani, who doubles as Executive Director, Civil Society Legislative and Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), head of Transparency International Nigeria, in a video message to Nigerians, commended them for coming out enmass to demand for the release and the respect of rights Mohammed.

Rafsanjani said: “On behalf of Amnesty International Nigeria, I will let to thank Nigerians who have come out enmass demand for the release and respect of the rights of Aminu Mohammed, who was illegally arrested, detained, beaten up by some overzealous people.

“Amnesty International salute the courage of Nigerians and their resilience for the demand of the release of Aminu Mohamed.

“Amnesty International will continue to promote and defend the rights of every Nigerians. Many times some powerful individuals in Nigeria, connive with some security agencies to brutalize and undermine the fundamental right of Nigerians.

“This repression and oppression against Nigerian people especially the poor people must be resisted. There must be respectful rule of law. There must be respect for human rights of every Nigerian and we in Amnesty International will continue to promote and defend the rights of every Nigerian.”