Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta and Coordinator, Amnesty Programme, Prof. Charles Dokubo, said his vision of creating a Job Placement and International Partners Engagement Unit (JP-IDPE) last year has started yielding results.

He said this in Uyo, capital of Akwa Ibom State, yesterday, at the opening ceremony of a Train the Trainer (ToT) on Nigeria Agricultural Enterprise Curriculum for 20 graduate beneficiaries of the Amnesty Programme.

The training programme is fully funded by the Department for International Development (DFID) Nigeria, and organized in partnership with the Presidential Amnesty Programme by Market Development in the Niger Delta (MADE), a non-profit project sponsored by UK-DFID.

Dokubo, in a statement by his Special Assistant, Murphy Ganagana, noted that the partnership project was the first of its kind in the Amnesty Programme, which he described as historic, and expressed optimism that it will create pathways for other international agencies to partner the Amnesty Office.

“On my appointment and assumption of duty in 2018, I studied the existing implementation strategies and realised that little effort had been made to extend a hand of partnership to relevant international organisations.

“In order to rectify this omission, I created the Job Placement and International Development Partners Engagement Unit on May 2, 2018. I am glad that my vision has paid off, today. The JP-IDPE unit network produced this MADE project that we see today and we look forward to having more of it.” In his remarks, MADE Team Leader, Mr. Tunde Oderinde, said the partnership with Amnesty is about the youth of the Niger Delta and the future of Nigeria.

He assured that MADE would back up beneficiaries of the NAEC training with mentorship.