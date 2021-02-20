From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The office of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) has launched a probe into the fraudulent activities of some contractors and vendors engaged by the scheme to train and empower ex-agitators.

The interim administrator, PAP, Col. Milland Dixon Dikio, who confirmed the development in a statement he signed at the weekend, said already preliminary investigations had uncovered acts of fraud perpetrated by some of the contractors.

He said the office expanded its investigations to determine the extent of the scam and the involvement or connivance of internal elements in the fraud.

Dikio who said the ongoing probe would not stop the payment of contractors, whose documents had been verified, explained that payments would be made immediately expected funds were released to the office.

The Amnesty Office boss explained that before the end of last year, the office sequentially paid 104 contractors owed by the scheme, adding that payments would continue based on the availability of funds till every genuine contractor received their money.

The statement read in part “Presidential Amnesty Programme has uncovered unsavoury acts of fraud perpetrated by some vendors/contractors. The office is currently investigating these activities to determine how widespread and the extent of involvement or connivance with internal elements within the programme.

“While this investigation is ongoing, it will not stop the payment of those whose contracts and documents have been verified and reconciled as soon as the expected funds are released.”

