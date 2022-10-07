Retired Maj,-Gen. Barry Ndiomu, the new Interim Administrator, Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) has pledged to ensure transparency and accountability in the administration of the programme.

This is contained in a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media, Thomas Peretu in Yenagoa .

Speaking during his maiden interaction with some leaders of ex-agitators, Ndiomu, said he would, among other things, be guided by the core mandate of passion, transparency, accountability and drive.

He said that henceforth all activities in PAP would be subjected to periodic review in line with the mandate of the programme.

Gen. Ndiomu described the reintegration stage of PAP as critical.

”I will create new channels to ensure constant dialogue with the programme beneficiaries and stakeholders in the Niger Delta region.

”I will pursue a managerial paradigm shift that would dismantle all the challenges hindering the programme and blocking exit routes of trained agitators.

”The programme is designed with an exit route for all trained and empowered ex-agitators adding that retaining same number of ex-agitators after 13 years of operation was against PAP’s mandate,” he said.

He said the Federal Government was magnanimous enough to extend the life span of the programme to allow for peace and harmony in the region.

He appealed to stakeholders to bear in mind that one day the programme would end as it did in other conflict zones especially in South America.

Ndiomu, however, said the programme would not be terminated abruptly in the interest of the prevailing peace in the Niger Delta region.

“Maybe some day, the programme may transit or metamorphose into a more robust and sustainable initiative that will take into account the special needs of the people in the face of present dynamics of the region”, he said.

He appealed to the delegates and stakeholders in the Niger Delta to support his administration’s efforts to realise the mandate of PAP.

Ndiomu further promised to revive all the PAP vocational centres for massive deployment of ex-agitators for training and empowerment.

All representatives of the various stakeholders at the meeting promised to support Ndiomu’s plans to actualise the mandate of PAP in the interest of the region. (NAN)