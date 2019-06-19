Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) has empowered 2,187 already trained beneficiaries in small and medium scale business enterprises.

The beneficiaries are spread across Rivers, Bayelsa, Delta, Akwa Ibom, Ondo, Edo, Cross River, Abia and Imo states.

Over 110 vendors and contractors were engaged by the programme through execution of business contracts on various businesses and trades, which include wood and carpentry, fish farming, commodity shop, building materials, building and construction, fashion designing, hair dressing, catering, timber mill, event management, restaurant and bar.

Others are rental service, bead and knitting, creative art work, foodstuff sale, provision store, electronic materials sale, electrical materials sale, music production, poultry, mini distributorship, block moulding, baking and confectionery, tiling and interlocking, ICT and cybercafé; welding and fabrication, film making, cinematography, cassava milling, barbing salon, kerosene sale, auto spare parts, supermarket, auto mechanic, agricultural farming and marine transportation.

In the same vein, 800 delegates are currently receiving vocational training in various skills facilitated by qualified contractors with a duration of about six months.