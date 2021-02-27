From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) has raised the alarm over attempts by fraudsters to dupe unsuspecting members of the public capitalising on the delay in payment of stipends to ex-agitators.

The interim administrator, PAP, Col. Milland Dixon Dikio (retd), in a statement issued made available to Sunday Sun said unscrupulous elements were circulating messages claiming to have been appointed to represent the Niger Delta crisis-ridden communities for monthly remittances under the Presidential Amnesty Scholarship Programme.

Dikio warned members of the public against sending their personal details to the telephone number provided by the scammers.

The administrator appealed to people to use official channels and liaison offices while making inquiries about any aspect of the programme, adding PAP was committed to the sustenance of peace and development of the Niger Delta.

The statement reads in part: “It has come to our notice that some elements are attempting to use the current situation of delay in payment of stipends to our delegates to defraud unsuspecting beneficiaries of their stipends in the name of representation.

«These unscrupulous elements have been circulating a message claiming to have been appointed ‹to represent the Niger Delta crisis-affected communities in respect of your monthly remittances under the Presidential Amnesty Scholarship Programme.›

“The public is hereby warned that the Presidential Amnesty Programme has not appointed any representative for any Niger Delta affected communities in respect of any remittances under the Presidential Amnesty Programme’s Scholarship Scheme.

«Do not, under any circumstance send your name, email or any information at that to any number.

“Please note that information about our scholarship scheme will be announced via numerous news platforms and all our official channels, including our website and our official Facebook page, in due time.”