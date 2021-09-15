By Henry Uche

The Transparency International (TI) has maintained that granting amnesty (pardon) and special treatment to killers and destroyers of life and property is not only injustice meted against victims of such heinous crimes, but an incentive for the perpetuation of more crimes in the society.

In a monitored interview, the Head of Transparency International, Nigeria, Auwal Rafsanjani, urged that before amnesty could be granted, the wounds of people who had suffered injuries from the activities of kidnappers, bandits and other terrorists must be healed, and such victims empowered.

“The people you want to grant amnesty are not the real criminals. There are people behind them. Granting amnesty to people who committed such evil is evil on its own. They are intentional merchants of violence. They should face the law. But before you de-radicalise them, you must heal the wounds of victims.”

