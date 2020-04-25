Bunmi Ogunyale

Nigeria’s soccer ambassador and former Super Eagles’ captain, Daniel Amokachi has finally shared his experience at The Synagogue Church of All Nations, while attempting to relaunch his career.

‘The Bull’, as Amokachi was also referred to in his active playing days, in Brila FM programme, yesterday, said he was not healed even though he saw miracles at Synagogue.

In his words; “I was at the church on invitation of a friend who is a member. My friend, at that time, told me about the man of God and that I could meet my miracle if I met with the Pastor.

“At first, I wasn’t giving to it, but I later agreed and flew down to Nigeria from England to see the Pastor.

“I slept by the church’s altar for several weeks to receive healing. I was not healed, but I saw lots of miracles that happened to people.”

Amokachi was at The Synagogue over a protracted knee injury he sustained ahead of the 1998 FIFA World Cup, where he played one match and struggled with the knee problem, thereafter.

After leaving Beşiktaş in 1999, his playing career more or less ended. He signed with 1860 Munich, but the contract was cancelled after he failed a medical test.

The Bull was also rejected by Tranmere Rovers for the same reason. Amokachi also trained with French second division side, US Créteil, but the deal was hampered by injuries.

American MLS team Colorado Rapids signed him in 2002, but seeing he was not fit enough they released him before he could play a single match. He went to play in the United Arab Emirates, but was denied again due to his medical condition.

He was a member of the Super Eagles squad to the 1994 FIFA World Cup and 1998 FIFA World Cup and won the 1994 African Nations Cup. He also helped win the Olympic gold medal in 1996, scoring in the Gold Medal game against Argentina.