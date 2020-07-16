Former Nigeria international and Everton striker, Daniel Amokachi has urged fans of Manchester United striker, Odion Ighalo to temper expectations from the Nigerian following his limited playing time at the club.

Ighalo has scored whenever he started in the United line up in cup competitions notching up five goals in each of his four starts in the Europa League and FA Cup to equal the feat of Manchester United legend, Jimmy Hanson, in 1925.

“Manchester United brought in Odion Ighalo from Shanghai Shenhua as a back up to then injured Marco Rashford. Now, Rashford is back from injury, so Ighalo has to take a back seat again,” Amokachi told Brila FM on Wednesday.

“Our brother Odion was not loaned from Shanghai Shenhua as a starter at Man United, but he has scored in the matches he started, so Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may even decide that he has done well and deserves to have an extended time there, you never know.

“We cannot expect him to have more playing time than the likes of Rashford and Anthony Martial because he is only a back up there.”