Daniel Amokachi has been included in the list of Everton’s best ever signings, according to a publication by Liverpool Echo’s correspondents.

The Super Eagles legend once held the record of being the most expensive player signed by the Toffees when he was acquired from Club Brugge for a fee of three million pounds in 1994.

Writer Chris Beesley picked the ‘The Bull’ in his write-up, reckoning that he ‘remains a cult hero among

Amokachi is most famous in English football for his brace against Tottenham in the semifinal of the FA Cup in 1995, subbing himself on while teammate Paul Rideout was receiving treatment, with manager Joe Royle having only instructed him to warm up.

The 1994 AFCON star went on to win the competition and added the Community Shield to his medal collection with the Toffees before departing English football for Benfica in 1996.

Alongside him on the list are former Manchester United stars Romelu Lukaku and Marouane Fellaini, as well as Leighton Baines.

Yakubu Aiyegbeni, Joseph Yobo, Ademola Lookman and lately Alex Iwobi are the other Nigerians to have turned out competitively for Everton’s senior team, but none made the cut.