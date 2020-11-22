Former Super Eagles player and assistant coach, Daniel Amokachi believes that Nigeria is blessed with good coaches who are more qualified to lead the national team than Gernot Rohr.

Amokachi named Sunday Oliseh, Emmanuel Amuneke and Ndubuisi Egbo as some of the Nigerian coaches who are more qualified to lead the national team than the Franco- German tactician.

“We have people like Sunday Oliseh, Emmanuel Amuneke, Ndubuisi Egbo, so no way someone can tell me they aren’t better than Gernot Rohr,” he told brila.net.

“Which of Nigerian coaches that I mentioned was given more than six months?, but this person (Rohr), they gave him five years.