Akinkunmi Amoo has finally secured his move from Hammarby FC to Danish side, FC Copenhagen.

The deal was completed on Sunday, after both Scandinavian clubs concluded agreement for the 19-year-old midfielder.

On Wednesday, FC Copenhagen submitted a bid of SEK 30 million (3 million Euro) for the talented player, but it was rejected as the Söderklubben values him significantly higher than that.

The Danish side later improved their offer and they finally got their man for over SEK 45 million (4. 5 million Euros).

The agreement also includes bonuses that could take the deal to around 5 million Euros, according to the information.

Amoco has also negotiated his personal terms on the spot in Copenhagen and undergone a medical examination.

Meanwhile, the deal for Amoo means Hammarby will make their biggest sale ever. Their biggest sale was the transfer of Odilon Kossounou to Club Brugge (4 million Euro) and Aziz Outtara’s move to Genk (3.5 million Euro).

Amoo’s transfer is also probably the largest transfer between two Scandinavian clubs.

