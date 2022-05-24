Super Eagles youngster, Akinkunmi Amoo, got a chance to join in FC Copenhagen’s title celebration with his mother as the Danish giants wrapped up the league title.

The winger who joined the Danish giants from FC Hammarby at the beginning of the year has now won his first career league title barely two years after turning professional.

In a Twitter post to his fans, Amoo said; “I am delighted to be part of this historic moment at Copenhagen.

“I am looking forward to next season, to give my best for the badge, win titles and be part of the club’s history,” he said.

“I appreciate the fans for their love and kindness since I arrived at Copenhagen, I have enjoyed overwhelming love and support.”